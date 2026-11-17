Instagram fine-tunes recommendation systems in India to curb sexually suggestive, violent content

Meta said user feedback, including when people hide posts or select "Not Interested", also informs its recommendation systems and helps identify content audiences do not want surfaced to them. The company said it would continue to refine its detection systems as user behaviour and technology evolve, with feedback from users in India guiding further changes.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/instagram-fine-tunes-recommendation-systems-in-india-to-curb-sexually-suggestive-violent-content-8545572/ Copy

New Delhi: Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that it has fine-tuned Instagram’s content recommendation systems in India to curb the visibility of sexually suggestive material and violent content, deploying more advanced artificial intelligence models to identify and filter unwanted posts before they reach users.

The India-specific measures apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow and concern what Instagram’s algorithms promote, rather than a blanket ban on the content itself, the company said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny of social media algorithms in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in an October 10 advisory, asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.

Meta, however, did not say if the changes were linked to the government advisory.

The changes have helped halve the frequency with which users report recommended content compared with a year ago, Meta said in a post on its website.

The platform said it had strengthened default protections over the past year, tailoring its systems to content that users in India have said they do not want to see. The measures apply to recommendations across Reels, Explore and Feed, where Instagram surfaces content from accounts users do not already follow.

As part of the upgrades, Instagram is using more capable AI models to assess content directly against its Recommendations Guidelines, enabling its systems to detect and limit potentially objectionable material proactively rather than waiting for users to report or hide it.

“Today, our systems keep more of this content out of recommendations, including sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence,” Meta said.

The company said the improvements had enabled it to proactively reduce the amount of content in India that does not meet its recommendation standards. It did not disclose the absolute volume of content affected, the proportion of recommendations filtered or the methodology used to calculate the decline in user reports.

Instagram’s recommendation standards are distinct from its Community Standards, which govern content prohibited on the platform. Material that violates Community Standards is removed, while content that may be objectionable, sensitive or low-quality but does not breach those rules can remain accessible without being recommended to a wider audience. Content unlawful in a particular country is restricted there, the company said.

Recommendations determine how users discover content beyond accounts they actively follow, giving the platform’s algorithms considerable influence over what appears in their feeds and is amplified across the service.

Alongside platform-wide recommendation filters, Instagram offers users controls to customise the content they see and manage interactions on the platform.

Its Sensitive Content Control allows users to opt for less sensitive material across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts and in-Feed recommendations. Instagram said its systems in India already exclude the most mature content from recommendations, with the setting allowing users to further limit exposure to other sensitive material.

Users can also choose to see less political content recommended from accounts they do not follow, flag posts through the “Not Interested” option and filter selected words, phrases and emojis from comments and message requests using the Hidden Words feature. Its blocking function prevents specific accounts from finding profiles, viewing posts or sending messages, including through new accounts they may create.

Teenagers receive additional age-appropriate protections through Instagram’s Teen Accounts, introduced in India last year. These accounts automatically place younger users in a 13-plus content setting governed by the platform’s age-appropriate content guidelines.

The changes come amid growing scrutiny of social media platforms over online safety, algorithm-driven content distribution and the exposure of younger users to potentially harmful material.

(With PTI Inputs)