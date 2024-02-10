Home

Instagram Hacks: How To Use Close Friends Feature For Enhanced Privacy

Don't want all followers on your list to see your stories? Here's an Instagram Hack to keep your memories from prying eyes.

New Delhi: Meta’s popular social media app, Instagram, has over 2 billion monthly active users and is growing. From being glued to trending Reels or exploring Shopping on Instagram, the app offers a diverse experience for all. But in this era of sharing, or “oversharing”, data privacy is crucial for all. Instagram’s Close Friends feature, lets users enable more privacy and limits sharing content with their curated group. Here are the details on this hack.

What is the Close Friends Feature?

Imagine sharing a hilarious meme or a personal update with only a select group of friends, not the entire world. The Close Friends feature makes this possible. Users can add specific users to their Close Friends list, and any Stories they share with their group will only be visible to them (the people in the list). This creates a more intimate space for sharing content for users who want to avoid posting publicly. The Close Friends feature is an enabling tool to create a selective audience for Stories, fostering a sense of privacy and connection amongst Instagram users.

How to Use the Close Friends Feature?

Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture. Swipe right to access the Story camera. Tap the green “Close Friends” icon on the bottom left. Select the friends you want to add to your Close Friends list. Capture your Story as usual, and tap “Close Friends” again to share it only with your selected group.

Remember: You can always edit your Close Friends list by tapping the green “Close Friends” icon again and selecting “Edit List.”

Advantages of Close Friends Feature

The Close Friends feature is a handy tool to tailor your Instagram experience, and add extra privacy for online sharing. Here’s why it matters:

Enhanced Privacy: Users can share their personal updates or inside jokes without worrying about oversharing.

Users can share their personal updates or inside jokes without worrying about oversharing. Deeper Connections: The feature fosters closer bonds with specific friends by sharing content meant for their eyes only.

The feature fosters closer bonds with specific friends by sharing content meant for their eyes only. Content Control: Users can curate their Stories for a specific audience, ensuring relevance and engagement.

While the Close Friends feature offers a layer of privacy, it’s important to remember that no social media platform is truly “private.” Instagram, like any other social media platform, collects data on its users. However, being mindful of what you share and who you share it with is crucial. Users can utilise the Close Friends feature strategically and enjoy the benefits of a more intimate online experience.

