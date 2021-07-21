Facebook has announced a new setting that allows Instagram users to decide how sensitive content appears in the Explore tab. The new ‘Sensitive Content Control’ feature gives Instagram users the ability to turn off comments or restrict anyone from interacting with them. Instagram is a mobile, desktop and Internet-based photo-sharing application that allows users to share photos and videos either publicly or privately. There are 500 million daily active users of Instagram, and they all went through graphically sensitive or sexually explicit content in their feed. To control this content, the company has introduced a feature Sensitive Content Control.Also Read - TikTok Likely to Return to India as TickTock, Trademark Application By ByteDance Drops Big Hint

The company said,” If content goes against our recommendation guidelines, we can use sensitive content controls to reduce it in places like Explore instead of removing it from Instagram. This control is automatically set to Limited, but you can choose to view more or less sensitive content at any time.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Looks Sizzling in Swimsuit, Makes Jaws Drop in New Photoshoot | See Pics

How to Change Sensitive Content Setting

Go to your Instagram profile Click Settings Menu and tap on Account You will see “Sensitive Content Control”. Click on it There are three options – Limit, Allow, and Limit Even More Select your option. The Last Option of ‘Limit Even More’ will show less sensitive content on your explore feed.

As per company norms, the ‘Allow’ option is not available for people under 18. If you click on the allow, you will get as much explicit and sexual content on your explore feed as you want. The company further explain about the ‘Allow’ option and says that it also promotes content like tobacco or pharmaceutical use which is based on recommendation guidelines and not Community guidelines. Also Read - 'My Dadi Lived And How...'! Ananya Panday Writes a Heartfelt Tribute For Her Late Grandmom