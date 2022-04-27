New Delhi: Photo-sharing platform Instagram is exploring a new feature that lets users pin specific posts to their profile above their photo grid. The new Instagram feature is currently in the testing phase and is available only for select users on the platform. Users who have access to the feature can see a “Pin to your profile” option that can be selected from the three-dot menu next to posts. “We are testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch in an email.Also Read - Twitter Sold! Elon Musk Agrees to Buy Social Media Giant in USD 44 Billion Deal

The ability to pin a specific post to a user’s profile could be a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favourite posts that may have been buried somewhere further down in their photo grid. The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post. Also Read - Centre Blocks 16 YouTube Channels For 'Spreading Disinformation'; 6 from Pakistan, 10 In India

At present, users only have the option to pin stories to their profile, but this new feature would expand this ability to post. As per the Tech Crunch report, the pinned posts test comes roughly a week after Instagram announced that it’s removing the “Recent” tab on hashtag pages for some users as part of a small test. Also Read - Love Making Instagram Reels? Here Are The Top 12 Trending Songs to Help You Go Viral

The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform recently announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. Enhanced tags allow a creator’s self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag, so that people can share and view a creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other,” the company said in a statement.