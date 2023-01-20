Home

Want A Break From Social Media? Here Is How Instagram’s New ‘Quiet Mode’ Will Help Declutter

Instagram latest update: The Meta owned platform will roll out a new 'quiet mode' that will enable Instagrammers to take a break from the platform only in select countries.

Instagram Latest Feature: Social media has all kinds of stuff and somewhere we are all guilty of spending too much time on screen. Watching videos, sharing memes, endlessly scrolling reels on insta and so much more. It is natural that when we post something on Instagram or social media, we are curious to know how many likes it garnered, how netizens reacts, comments and more. In this social media carousel, screen time take a toll. Therefore, lot of us often want to take a break. Meta has introduced a new ‘Quiet mode’ on Instagram, which will allow users to pause notifications whenever they want to take a break from the social networking platform.

Instagram has announced a new feature called Quiet Mode “to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with their friends and followers.”

Instagram’s Quiet Mode Feature

According to the company, the feature aims to ease users’ anxiety about spending time away from the app by silencing incoming alerts, auto-replying to direct messages (DMs), and setting an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to notify followers that the user is not currently active on the app.

Once the new mode is enabled, users will not receive any notifications and their profile’s activity status will change to let people know, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Moreover, the platform will automatically send an auto-reply when someone sends users a direct message (DM).

Users can easily customise their Quiet mode hours to fit their schedule and once the feature is turned off, the platform will show them a quick summary of notifications so they can catch up on what they missed.

“Anyone can use Quiet mode, but we’ll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night,” the company said.

The new mode is available to users in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will roll out to more countries soon.

The company also introduced new features that will allow users to tell the platform what content they don’t want to be recommended to them. Users can now choose to hide multiple pieces of content in the Explore page that they are not interested in and the platform will try to avoid showing them that type of content.

Moreover, the platform has also expanded its feature that allowed users to hide comments and DMs containing specific words. Users can now add a word or list of words, emojis or hashtags that they want to avoid, like “fitness” or “recipes”.