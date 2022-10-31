Instagram Tricks and Tips: Instagram, which began as a photo-sharing platform, has seen a slew of new features, including the addition of messaging and video content. After TikTok was banned, users shifted to the Instagram platform to use reels as part of content creation.Also Read - Meta's Instagram Services Down: Several Accounts Mysteriously Suspended. Company Says Looking Into It

HOW TO DOWNLOAD INSTAGRAM REELS ON AN ANDROID PHONE?

Open the Instagram application on your device.

Open the Instagram reel which you want to download.

After that, tap on the icon which is used to share posts with your friends (the one which looks like a paper plane)

Copy the link of the reel and visit the website called igram.io

Enter the copied link into the “Insert Instagram Link Here” box.

Click on the “Download” option.

The page will refresh, thus displaying the Reel whose URL you have copied.

Scroll down until you see the “Download.mp4” button.

After you tap the “Download.mp4” button, the download will begin on your Android smartphone.

INSTAGRAM DOWN?

Thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues as the outage began Monday morning, locking users out and informing many of them that “we suspended your account”. According to Daily Record, the platform confirmed the issue on Twitter and apologised for it. “We’re aware that some of you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account.” We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted. Also Read - Instagram Testing Feature Which Would Enable Users to Add Song to Profile

The Instagram policy states that they may disable certain accounts that violate community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights, according to the report. Also Read - WhatsApp Restored After Global Outrage: Here's Top Instances When Social Media Went Kaput Globally

(WITH INPUTS FROM IANS)