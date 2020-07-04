San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make easier to watch favourite Stories in one place. Also Read - In Saroj Khan's Last Instagram Post, She Mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise And Said 'You Could Have Spoken to an Elder'

Julian Gamboa, Marketing and Social Media Manager at Adweek, recently posted screenshots of the new layout to Twitter and wrote: "You have heard of two rows of Instagram Stories…Now prepare for SEE ALL STORIES.

The screenshots indicate that the main feed may soon include two rows of Stories at the top of the screen.

Additionally, there will be a new ‘See All Stories’ bar at the top of the screen and once tapped, a user will be taken to a new tab in which all friends stories are laid out in a grid.

Instagram is also working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads that helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends.

The new feature will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions. The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends actually mean to say, and respond clearly.