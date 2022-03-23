San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram will now let all users tag products in their posts in the US. Previously, this was only available to creator or business accounts. “Over the next few months”, the feature will roll out to everyone, reports GSMArena.Also Read - Instagram Announces New Parental Controls Feature in US

Over the last few years, Instagram has gradually shifted towards selling products right from within the app and the latest update may make it more so that users can more easily identify products featured in photos and video posts, as well as stories.

The app plans to eventually add Reels into the mix. To tag a product, users will first need to tag the brand of the item. After creating the post and making necessary adjustments, tag a brand using the "Tag people" option. Then, users should see "tag products".

From here, users tap on a product in their image and select a product from the brand’s list of items. Others will be able to tap on a product and purchase it through a trackable link or directly from the app.

Instagram is testing an affiliate program with select creators to potentially earn from sales they convert, the report said.

Businesses will be able to see their products are tagged and can choose whether those tags appear on the “tagged tab”. A business may also disable tags from appearing as well.