San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram said that it is testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. The photo-sharing platform said in a tweet that it is removing the ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages for some users as part of a small test, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.Also Read - Influencer Tries to Troll Katrina Kaif For Her Cooking Skills, She Replies With Proud 'Humour' - See Post

“For a small group, we are testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what is current,” the company wrote on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Alien’s Footprints on Mars? NASA Instagram Post Has Got People Talking

Currently, when users select a hashtag, they are taken to a page where they can parse through the content that has been posted using that hashtag via three categories — Top, Recent and Reels. Also Read - Love Making Instagram Reels? Here Are The Top 12 Trending Songs & to Help You Go Viral

With this change, some users will now only see the ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs on hashtag pages, the report said.

There is also a “Spread the Word” button that let users share the hashtag page with their friends via a direct message (DM). The company said the feature will also make it easier to raise awareness for these causes through a “Create a Fundraiser” button that can used to start raising money on behalf of a cause.

Recently, Instagram has expanded the ability to add product tags in Feed posts to everyone in the US. Earlier, the feature was available only to creators and brands and now it is available to all users in the US with public accounts.