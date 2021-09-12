San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram is now testing on a new feature called ‘Favourites’ where users will allow stories, photos, and other content like reels from the preferred accounts or Insta handle by listing them in priority. According to AppleInsider’s reports, at present Instagram users have to rely on Facebook’s algorithm to determine which images are seen first. The content of the preferred account will only land in the feed if they are added in ”Favourites.”Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Ayesha Mukherjee Announces Divorce With Team India Cricketer on Instagram

The Facebook algorithm relies on several factors; how popular a post is in general, how often the user interacts with a particular account. Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer shared a screenshot on Twitter and tweeted, “Instagram is working on Favorites, Posts from your favorites are shown higher in feed.” Also Read - Instagram Down: Memes Flood Twitter as Users Not Able To Use App On Android, iOS

#Instagram is working on "Favorites" 👀 ℹ️ Posts from your favorites are shown higher in feed. pic.twitter.com/NfBd8v4IHR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 9, 2021

Also Read - Sidharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post Was A Tribute To Frontline Warriors - Check

The Instagram “favourites” feature will allow users to denote specific accounts as their favorite. Any accounts set as a favourite will appear higher in the feed, regardless of their popularity or other signals used by the algorithm.

While users are creating a list, only they will be able to see who is on it, as it is an account-specific list that isn’t shared with others. A screenshot also indicates people who are included or removed from a user’s favorites list won’t be informed of their presence or removal.

Instagram is in the midst of major changes, as it evolves from a photo-sharing site to a social platform that’s closer to TikTok. It has also requested user dates of birth in preparation for introducing more child safety measures.

(With Inputs From IANS)