Instagram Update: The meta-owned Instagram is working on a new feature that will enable its users to add songs to their Instagram profile. According to popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. The tipster took to Twitter and shared the information by sharing screenshots of the upcoming feature's prototype.

It is important to note that the users will not be allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.

According to the company's spokesperson, the latest feature is an "internal prototype" at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.

Notable, the photo-sharing app has not released the feature yet for its users. At present, it allows users to add music to Instagram Stories. Instagram users can either choose songs from the app’s library or they can also select songs from third-party apps like Spotify.