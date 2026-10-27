Not just Reels: Instagram tests 90-minute videos amid tense rivalry with YouTube, TikTok

In time, the new formats will sit alongside Reels throughout the app. Instagram is also taking its TV app to Apple TV in the United States.

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Instagram is testing new 90-minute feature to compete against YouTube. File image

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram is expanding its video offerings with new products designed to sharpen competition with TikTok and Google’s YouTube, while laying the groundwork for a major move into television.

There are two new offerings. Features are horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes, and Series is built for episodic microdramas in short-form video. Instagram is also giving Instagram Live, now a decade old, a fresh start, so it shows up more widely across the app, even to people who don’t follow the streamer, in the Reels tab.

Instagram wants to be the best place for social entertainment, says Tessa Lyons, the vice president of product who runs the video expansion under Adam Mosseri. That means giving people more ways to tell stories on video and helping audiences find them. A big piece of it is TV, she said, where viewers are streaming more, particularly creator-led content.

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The move comes as the image-sharing app records all-time-high engagement, driven largely by video, according to Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who spoke when the company reported third-quarter results last week. The platform, which rose to prominence as a photo-sharing service, nonetheless faces mounting competition from TikTok and YouTube and has been comparatively slow to develop an entertainment-focused strategy.

The feature, called “Features”, will allow them to link short reel clips, typically around three minutes or less, to full-length videos, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Instagram has been trying out Features with creators in Brazil, and it plans to widen the test to tens of thousands of creators in the US. According to reports, the videos will show up in recommendations on the Explore page and elsewhere in the app.

The feature will be available on mobile, with Instagram aiming to extend the viewing experience to its TV app. Instagram for TV, which launched last year and is available on Samsung, Fire TV and Google TV, is now expanding to Apple TV in the US.

What is ‘Series’ feature?

Instagram is also experimenting with “Series”, a feature that gives episodic Reels a dedicated space on a creator’s profile. The move comes amid growing interest in microdramas and episodic videos among creators.

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In June, the company began reaching out to microdrama studios in Southeast Asia to test the feature. It has since approached individual creators who have been experimenting with episodic content.

Instagram plans to begin testing Series in more countries in the coming months, with a US launch targeted for the end of this year or early next year. The company has also started testing how the feature will appear on television.

Other experiments include integrating live videos into the Reels tab and recommending them to users who do not follow the creators. The test is launching in Indonesia and Brazil, with an expansion to the US planned for next year.