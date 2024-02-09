Home

Instagram To Launch “Write With AI” Tool For Users: More Details Here

Instagram is developing a new feature to introduce AI features for its users. From quick replies to personalised reels, here is what the new AI means for Instagram users.

Instagram is developing a new AI feature for its users.

New Delhi: Meta’s popular social media platform, Instagram, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to compose messages with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI). This feature, called “Write With AI,” is still in development and is expected to paraphrase users’ messages in different styles, similar to Google’s Magic Compose feature. Here are all the details on the upcoming Instagram AI feature.

Instagram Feature: Write With AI

Meta, the company behind Instagram, is gradually introducing new experiences with a class of generative AI features to enhance how people connect with each other on social media platforms. The Meta AI assistant, which is available for one-on-one chats or group discussions, can make recommendations, offer humorous content, settle disputes, and impart knowledge. The new AI feature is initially rolling out in the US only but is expected to be launched globally on Instagram in the coming months.

How to Use The AI Feature?

Users can interact with Meta AI by starting a new message and selecting “Create an AI chat” or typing “@MetaAI” in a group chat. The AI writing feature seems to resemble, in terms of functionality to that of Google’s Magic Compose. Reels in Meta AI, according to the company, can inspire you for a project you are working on, help you choose places to visit based on video ratings, or teach you a new dance through tutorial videos.

Meta AI ft. Popular Personalities

Several well-known personalities portray the Meta AI characters, such as Naomi Osaka as the anime-obsessed cosplay expert Tamika, Tom Brady as the wisecracking sports debater Bru, and Mr. Beast as Zach, the big brother who will roast you. The Meta states that “Reels in Meta AI can assist you in choosing destinations based on video reviews, learning a new dance using tutorial videos, or getting some inspiration for that project you are working on.”

Instagram Edit Messages

In other recent updates, Instagram had allowed its users to edit its sent messages in single or group chats for upto a time window of 15 minutes. The feature, much similar to WhatsApp, will be helpful for users to edit, correct or improve their messages. To use this feature, users should follow these steps: Open the Instagram app. Navigate to your conversation and locate a message you’ve recently sent. Press and hold the message. Select “Edit” from the options that appear.

