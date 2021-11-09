Instagram new feature: Good news for Instagram creators. Meta-owned photo-sharing application Instagram is testing new features under which it is going to add Instagram subscriptions, in its app purchase option in the US. This feature will help the creators to earn money on the platform.Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook Greets Indians With Diwali Message

Now users will have to pay some amount in order to view and access the contents of the creators. First reported by the Analytic firm, SensorTower, the Instagram subscription feature was updated on Nov 1. The app store listing in India for Instagram amounts to Rs 89 as monthly charges for an Instagram subscription. The app listing earlier included badges as in-app purchases that began with Rs 89 and continued till Rs 449. Also Read - Bihar Govt Launches WhatsApp ChatBot 'Vaccine Mitra' to Enhance Vaccination Drive

Adam Mosseri, head of the Instagram application, said that the platform is exploring a subscription-based model for creators. However, the platform has not announced any official statement on this. Also Read - FB, Instagram Takes Down Over 30 Million Content Pieces in September

Presently, Microblogging site Twitter unveiled a similar kind of feature named Super Follows that permitted created to generate their monthly revenue. Using the feature ‘Super Follow’, a creator can share the subscriber-only content with their followers.