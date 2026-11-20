Instagram update: Users can now edit Stories without losing views and likes – all you need to know

Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to edit Stories after posting without losing existing views, likes or replies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/instagram-update-users-can-now-edit-stories-without-losing-views-and-likes-all-you-need-to-know-8546610/ Copy

Instagram update: Users can now edit Stories without losing views and likes – all you need to know | image: X

Instagram Update: The social networking platform has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their Stories after posting them. The best part is that users will not lose their existing views, likes, or replies while using the edit feature. This means users don’t have to delete and repost their content. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that users can now edit or make changes to the text, music, stickers and drawings in their Stories for up to 15 minutes after sharing.

What did Adam Mosseri say?

“If you’ve ever noticed a typo right after posting a Story, this one’s for you. You can now edit text, music, stickers and drawings for up to 15 minutes after sharing, without losing your views, likes or replies. A lot of people have been asking for this, so I’m excited to get this one out there,” wrote Mosseri in the Instagram caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

Users can edit Stories without losing engagement

The new feature has made it easier for users to correct their mistakes, fix typo errors or add content or elements they may have missed while creating a Story.

Earlier, users had to delete published stories and upload it again in order to make changes. To make such changes, potentially losing the engagement accumulated on the original post.

Here how edit feature works

The feature can be accessed by opening a published Story and selecting the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Users can then tap the ‘Edit Story’ option to make the required changes.

Alongside the editing feature, Instagram has also announced several changes aimed at improving the Story creation experience.

The platform is introducing new fonts, colours and shapes for stickers. It will also present stickers through dedicated sticker sheets, which are designed to make browsing and selecting different options easier for users.

Instagram adds new blur effects, colours and gradient backgrounds to Stories

Instagram is also changing how users select photos for Stories. The update adds new blur effects, colours and gradient backgrounds, giving users more options to customise their content. These updates are part of the social networking platform’s efforts to improve

its creative tools and make content creation more interesting for users.

The new editing option allows users to edit their Stories without removing them or uploading it again. The feature is very useful for making a last-minute change while retaining the engagement already received on the original post.

(with ANI inputs)