Instagram Users Can Now Add Music to Their Grid Posts

Users can now attach a song of their choice to a carousel post with multiple photos or videos, just as they can with Stories or Reels.

Creators will be able to highlight up to ten Reels, and fans will be notified if their video is chosen by the creator. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Instagram users can now add music to their grid posts, thanks to a new feature released by Meta. The feature was introduced by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo on Friday, who used it to unveil her new song, “bad idea right?”. Users can now attach a song of their choice to a carousel post with multiple photos or videos, just as they can with Stories or Reels.

Significant Development for Instagram

This is a significant development for Instagram, as it allows users to add more context and personality to their grid posts. It is also a boon for musicians, who can now use Instagram to promote their music to a wider audience.

The feature appears to be in the process of rolling out to users, the report said. Moreover, Instagram is also introducing a number of new features in addition to this one.

The “add yours” sticker will give fans a chance to be featured by the original creator or artist if they use it to make a video based on a prompt. When a creator selects a submission to be highlighted, the video appears at the top of a landing page, showing other Reels stemming from the sticker prompt.

Highlight Feature Available

Creators will be able to highlight up to ten Reels, and fans will be notified if their video is chosen by the creator. Instagram is also expanding its collaborative publishing feature to allow posts to be co-authored by up to three other accounts.

The Collabs feature allows both public and private accounts to jointly share content and have it appear on the feeds of both accounts. Meanwhile, Instagram will roll out a new feature to better protect users from unwanted DM requests.

The company started testing the feature in June, reports TechCrunch. With this new feature, people who want to send DM requests to users who don’t follow them will face two new restrictions.

(With IANS inputs)

