Instagram users globally can use the new vanish mode in their DMs (Direct Messages) which is part of one of the latest updates. Somewhat like Snapchat, vanish mode makes the messages in your Instagram chat disappear once you have seen them and exited the chat.

If you are using the latest version of the Instagram app, you will see an instruction at the bottom when you check your messages with any user, which will help you turn on vanish mode for separate chats. Unlike snapchat, you can choose which user you want to have the vanish mode on with.

Here's how to enable Vanish Mode on Instagram:

Make sure your app is updated, check the App Store of Google Play Store and update to the latest version of Instagram if you haven’t already.

Open Instagram and go to your DMs.

Open the chat with a user you want to enable vanish mode in.

At the end of the chat you will see the ‘Swipe up to turn on vanish mode’ message.

Now just swipe up and you’re done.

If you want to turn off vanish mode, swipe up again from bottom of the chat or tap the turn off vanish mode feature on top of your chat.

Once you activate the vanish mode, all your messages will disappear once you exit the chat. You will not be able to see any older messages or media like photos, videos, gifs if you go back to the chat where have turned on vanish mode.

Facebook has also rolled out the same vanish mode feature for Messenger.