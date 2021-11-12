New Delhi: If you are using Instagram for too long time, beware! The Facebook (now Meta)-owned photo sharing platform will soon ask you to take a break from the screen time. Issuing a statement, the online social platform said it is working on a new feature that helps users take quick breaks from then screen time. Known as “Take a Break”, Instagram will use this feature in which one can take step away from the social media platform after spending a certain amount of time on the platform.Also Read - Instagram To Roll Out Subscription Feature. Know More About its Rates

Notably, the Instagram is enabling this feature in a bid to prevent addiction from the platform and comes at a time when several reports have pointed to the fact that Facebook (now Meta) apps are addictive for users.

However, the new feature won't be enabled by default and users will have to turn it on to receive in-app reminders to take a break from the Instagram app after a gap of 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

It must be noted that the latest feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who posted a short video on Twitter.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

In the video, he explained that the feature is being developed with a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram. Mosseri said that Instagram users may see similar features coming to the platform soon.

As per the latest updates, the Instagram is working with some third-party experts to test the new “Take a Break” feature and it will release the feature to a small number of users in the coming days.