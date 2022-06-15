Now Get Instant Loan On WhatsApp In 30 Seconds: WhatsApp has launched a special credit feature on behalf of the leading credit firm CASHe. This feature is especially for WhatsApp Business users. Under this feature, WhatsApp business platform users will be able to get a loan in just 30 seconds.Also Read - WhatsApp Launches New Update For Users To Transfer Chats From Android To iPhone | Here’s How To Do It

For this, users will not need any documents, nor will they have to fill out any application form. Apart from this, the loan can be obtained in 30 seconds without downloading any kind of app. Also Read - UP: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till 10 August; Directions Issued For Social Media Group Admins. Full Guidelines

How to get the loan?

For the feature of the instant loan with the help of CASHe, users have to first save the number +91 80975 53191. Then go to the WhatsApp chat box and type a simple HI message. On sending this message, WhatsApp Business users will get a pre-approved loan. Also Read - Telegram Premium Paid Subscription Plan to Launch Soon, Says Founder Pavel Durov

Who will be able to take advantage of this feature?

This is an industry-leading first credit line feature that is AI-powered. This feature can be enjoyed 24/7. This is a contactless mode from where instant credit can be availed. However, only salaried customers will be able to enjoy this feature.

How much will be the maximum loan?

Under this feature, the process of KYC check and verification will be completed through AI-powered mode. After this your credit line will be decided. Meaning you will be given information about how much maximum loan will be offered. The credit line will be determined based on certain information provided by you.