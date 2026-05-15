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Instants: Another exciting feature launched by Instagram! Know how to use it

Instants: Another exciting feature launched by Instagram! Know how to use it

Instagram launched the Instants feature to make photo sharing simple and easy. The new feature can be used through both the main Instagram app or through a separate Instants app that will open directly to the camera.

Instagram has launched a new feature named 'Instants'. Representational Image

Instagram has launched the ‘Instants’ feature, a new disappearing photo-sharing feature. With this feature, sharing photos will be easier. The feature will also help the image to disappear after being viewed and it can no longer be accessed after 24 hours.

In addition to the new feature, Meta is trialling a standalone Instants app in select regions for faster camera use. It is said to have a similar functionality as Snapchat, while retaining Instagram’s existing safety, privacy, and parental supervision features for teens.

How to use the Instants feature?

The new feature can be used through both the main Instagram app or through a separate Instants app that will open directly to the camera. With this, users can take a photo in real time and share it with either their Close Friends list or followers that they follow back.

The feature comes with intentional restrictions. Users are not allowed to pick photos from their gallery or edit them before sharing—they can only add captions. This makes the experience feel more natural and less polished than standard Instagram posts.

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Before sharing, users can include a caption, but they cannot make any changes once the photo is sent. The images show up as a stacked set in the recipient’s inbox and automatically vanish after being viewed, with options to react or reply in Instagram DMs.

According to Meta, shared Instants are automatically saved in a private archive for up to a year, and users can use this archive to generate recap Stories that merge older Instants into a single Story post.

Undo option

New features include Undo, letting users retract an Instant before it’s viewed, and Snooze, which temporarily mutes incoming Instant notifications.

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The feature takes inspiration from Snapchat and BeReal due to their disappearing format and focus on unedited sharing. While some users welcomed the casual approach, others criticised Instagram for adding yet another feature to an already crowded app.

How to turn it off

Many users found the option to be annoying as they consider the app to be already too crowded. Here’s how you can turn it off

Tap your profile icon on the bottom right.

Next, hit the three-dash menu in the top-right corner.

Scroll down to What you see and tap on Content Preferences.

Toggle on Hide Instants in inbox.

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