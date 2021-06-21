International Yoga Day 2021: The popularity of yoga is now increasing globally. With the help of the International Day of Yoga (June 21), people are becoming aware of the merits of yoga and its importance in lifestyle. Yoga is one of the most effective ways to adopt healthy living. Therefore, adopting yoga helps to stay healthy and lead an active-healthy life. There are several Yoga and Health apps available on Google Play Store and App Store through which you can include Yoga in your daily routines. Generally, yoga should be done with the help of some instructor. But if an instructor is not available, then with the help of a yoga app, one can keep yourself fit and healthy. Also Read - International Day of Yoga 2021: Virender Sehwag to Suresh Raina, How Indian Cricketers Celebrated

Here are 5 Best Yoga Apps for Healthy Living:

Down Yoga

The Down Yoga app has been downloaded more than 5 million times and its rating is 4.9 on Google Play Store. You will get a variety of customized options on this Yoga app, where people of all ages will be able to do yoga according to their challenges. This is a completely free yoga app and your fitness over the day can be tracked through Down Yoga app.

5 Minute Yoga

5 Minute Yoga is a very simple app and short videos are given to practice Yoga. It also has the feature of daily reminder, timer, different yoga for different days. However, you may also have to take a subscription to watch more videos.

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga has more than 5 million users and it provides yoga classes for free. The app is rated 4.7 on the Google Play Store. There are more than 100 yoga poses available to you on this app. Yoga professionals are present on the app to guide you regarding the right Yoga poses.

Simply Yoga

Simply Yoga has been downloaded over 1 million times on the Google Play Store. The app has a rating of 4.5. While its size is 65MB. HD yoga videos are available on the app for practicing Yoga poses on daily basis.

Pocket Yoga

Pocket Yoga shows the format of yoga with photos. Users will find more than 200 yoga positions with explanation. Although this app is not free. But you can use this app for a healthy living.