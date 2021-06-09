The much-awaited iOS 15 has finally arrived on June 7 at WWDC 2021 event, and we can’t get enough of it. Apple has announced that it will roll out this newly launched iOS to its six years old iPhones – iPhone 6 series and iPhone SE and above. iOS 15 will become available for public beta testing in July. Its final version will be launched in the iPhone 13 model by September or October. The company has added numerous privacy and significant improvements to its iOS 15. Although iOS 14 had impressive features and privacy advancement, this time Apple has gone one step ahead and added various impressive enhancements to its iOS 15. Let us look at the important features Apple added in its newly launched iOS 15: Also Read - Planning to Re-sell iPhone 6/6s? Wait For Right Time as Company Will Give iOS 15 Update to Old Phones

Enhanced Face Time

Until now, Apple's FaceTime was only available for iPhone but now it can be used by Android users as well. It will also be accessible on the browser of Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices. Not only this but the web version of FaceTime will also be released soon, after which FaceTime will compete with video calling platforms like Zoom, Google Meet. FaceTime will get major updates such as Spatial Audio and Call Scheduling feature. The Spatial Audio feature in FaceTime is designed to make the app more natural, easy, and powerful. Voice isolation will be used to block noise.

New iMessage Features

With iOS 15, users will now be able to search articles, photos, and more in the new iMessage. Apart from this, videos-photos shared in the group will also be searched. Now you can just swipe through photos from preview without going full screen. Apart from this, you can give a quick reaction to photos and view them in the grid. Users can also pin the message thread. Content will be able to be shared through the ‘Shared with You’ feature in iMessage. It is currently available in the Apple News, Music, Photos, Safari, Podcasts, and Apple TV apps.

Mail Privacy Protection

Users will get the Mail Privacy Protection feature in the Mail app of the latest operating system. The beauty of this feature is that it will prevent the sender of the e-mail from collecting personal data through invisible pixels. Not only this, but this feature will also prevent the senders from knowing when the e-mail has been opened. Also, through this feature, the IP address will also be hidden, so that it cannot be linked to other online activity.

Notification and Focus Feature

The new operating system iOS 15 will now bring a lot of changes in notifications as well. Apple is tweaking the notification appearance, which includes larger app icons, for better visibility. These can be viewed together or separately due to changes in the notification system. Systemwide DND mode will show remote status letting the iMessage sender know that the receiver will not receive the notification immediately.

Intelligent Tracking Prevention

According to Apple, the Intelligent Tracking Prevention tool has been provided in the Safari browser. Through this, users will be able to hide their IP address and their data will be completely safe. The company believes that when the Tracking Prevention Tool is activated, no one will be able to misuse the IP address.

Changes in Weather App

Now the Weather app will get many new features along with data and layout. It will help users interpret wind, UV, and barometric pressure data. Apart from this, temperature, rainfall, and air quality will also be visible on the high-resolution weather map.

Live Text Feature

Apple is now preparing to take on Google Lens for a new feature called Live Text. This feature will use AI to recognize text in photos through Apple’s Camera app. Live Text will let users convert photos of recipes or instructions into digitizing text without having to type it. It will be able to recognize more than 10 languages such as Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Odiya.

New Search Features

With the new iOS 15 operating system, Siri will help identify places and items in the gallery. Apple Maps will help with AR positioning and directions along with more informative maps in specific cities. Apart from this, it will support a 3D layered path for walking navigation. Transit Navigation will work with Apple Watch to show users the next steps of their journey.

How to Update iOS 15 on Your iPhone: