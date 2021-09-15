San Francisco: As Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini yesterday, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that iPhone users will be able to update to the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on September 20. Apple Inc first unveiled iOS 15 earlier this year at its Worldwide Developers Conference.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Series: Check Price in India, Full Specifications, Colours, Availability, Cameras

iOS 15 Features:

iOS 15 adds major update with powerful features that will take the iPhone experience to a new level this fall.

FaceTime calls will now extend beyond Apple devices, so anyone can join a call from their web browser on Android and Windows devices.

The new version of iOS also scans your photos for text.

Apple also introduced ‘SharePlay’ that will help users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications and quickly access information.

With spatial audio, voices in a FaceTime call will sound as if they are coming from where the person is positioned on the screen, and new microphone modes separate the user’s voice from background noise.

iOS 15 takes Maps even further with brand new ways to navigate and explore.

Users will experience significantly enhanced details in cities for neighbourhoods, commercial districts, elevation, and buildings, new road colours and labels, custom-designed landmarks, and a new night-time mode with a moonlit glow.

Along with the new iPhones models, these old Apple devices will also be able to get the new operating system:

Here are the devices that will support the new Apple iOS 15:

iPhone 12 Mini; iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 11; iPhone 11 Pro; iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS; iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR; iPhone X

iPhone 8; iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7; iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s; iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation); iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

Here are the Apple iPad devices supporting the new OS: