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iOS 26.5 update: Apple adds encrypted Chats, smarter maps and new Pride wallpaper; heres what iPhone users need to know

iOS 26.5 update: Apple adds encrypted Chats, smarter maps and new ‘Pride’ wallpaper; here’s what iPhone users need to know

Apple has released iOS 26.5 with encrypted RCS chats, smarter Apple Maps features and a new Pride wallpaper. Scroll down for details.

Representational Image (Canva)

iOS 26.5 new features: Apple has launched new features in its latest iOS 26.5 update. It brings multiple features, which include private messaging and smarter suggestions on Apple Maps, along with a dynamic Pride wallpaper. The update is now rolling out these features on a global level for all the supported iPhone devices.

Is private messaging getting better?

In iOS 26.5, being rolled out by Apple, one of the biggest features is the support for encrypted RCS messaging in the beta version. If you’re wondering what RCS is, it’s the newer version of SMS texting, which is a traditional method. The feature allows better quality photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, and improved group chats.

The company is now adding end-to-end encryption for the RCS chats along with supported carriers. This implies that the messages will now become more private and secure too.

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New Pride wallpaper in iOS 26.5

Apple has now come up with a new Pride Luminance wallpaper in the 26.5 update. This wallpaper has the tendency to change colours and has lighting effects if or when the users move or unlock their devices. The new features have already become a talk of the town.

Apple Maps update

In the 26.5 iOS update, Apple Maps is also getting smarter. This application can now provide or recommend “suggested places” on the basis of the trending locations in nearby areas and the search history of the users. If you recently searched for cafes or restaurants online, the application may begin to show similar places on an automatic basis.

What are the other features?

The new iOS 26.5 has many smaller improvements, like better performance of the Reminders app, easier pairing of Bluetooth for Apple accessories, and new options for App Store payments in the United States. Alongside this, it has modifications associated with the EU app rules and third-party accessories. The company is now reportedly preparing the ads inside the Apple Maps search results for later this year.

Also Read: Big trouble for Apple: Company to pay USD 250 million over misleading Siri AI claims

iOS 26.5 update

The latest update focuses on better privacy, along with making the existing digital apps smarter. In addition, it provides users with a better experience of iPhone devices. For many users, the features like encrypted messaging and smarter map recommendations are likely to provide the most useful additions.

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