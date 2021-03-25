New Delhi: The American technology Apple is offering a slew of offers for its customers this Holi. When it comes to consistency and reliability, there is nothing that can beat the Apple iPhones. In this article, we will tell you where you can get some great deals on it, after all, having an iPhone in hand is still most people’s greatest fantasy. Also Read - HDFC Bank Named India's Best SME Bank By Asiamoney

How You Can Avail This Offer:

To avail this offer, one must have an HDFC bank card on hand.

By using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can get Rs 5,000 cashback.

The sticker price for the iPhone 11 right now is Rs 54,900.

This deal also gets you an additional Rs 1,500 discount through a special code on checkout.

Apple is running this promotion through Imagine, their official resellers in India. Click here to know more about this offer.

Offer On iPhone 12 Mini:

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 62,400

Imagine has a great deal on the iPhone 12 mini which can see its price reduced to Rs 62,400.

You are required to have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card to avail of this order.

In this case, a credit card nets you a bigger cashback value. The sticker price for the phone is Rs 69,900 and you can immediately avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 on that using an HDFC Credit Card.

Combine this with the additional Rs 1,500 discount and you can nab a mini for Rs 62,400.

Offline Deals

The customers must note that besides the great online deals, the company is also offering some awesome deals you can grab offline, i.e., by visiting an Imagine store. Now we must warn you that these will sound downright magical when you read about the next, but they are subject to a lot of conditions that you may or may not meet, so your mileage will vary.