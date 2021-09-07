Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 line-up likely this month. Now a new report has claimed that the upcoming model will have Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity, allowing users to make calls and send messages. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 model could have LEO or low-Earth-orbit satellite communication mode. With the help of this technology now users will be able to make calls and messages even without a network.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to iPhone 13 : Here's a List Of Top 5 Smartphones Launching In September 2021| Tech Reveal

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will reportedly get the anticipated satellite feature and will only be available in select markets. LEO satellites rely on satellites that are in lower orbits that are known to beam the Internet. One of the most famous users of these satellites is Starlink – Elon Musk’s satellite internet service. Apple started its LEO SATELLITE X IPHONE implementation in 2019. Bloomberg first reported on Apple’s investigation into using satellite technology to beam data to iPhones in a 2019 report. However, this is the first time this feature is being offered, and that too in the 2021 iPhone 13 line-up. Also Read - iPhone 13 to Come with Satellite Features For Emergencies ? Check Full Deets

Gurman said, “That’s not happening now, next year, or anytime shortly. Launching such a feature would require hardware not ready for prime time, would be expensive and could cause a revolt from the phone carriers that Apple relies on.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Series Launch Likely on Sept 17. Here Are The Expected Features

Under the Apple iPhone 13 series, the company can launch iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini. According to media reports, this time there will be a lot of changes in the Face ID feature of the iPhone 13. The company is working on a special technology in this, under which users will be able to unlock the phone even by applying a mask. Also, even if someone has put on glasses in the fog or the sun, the phone will recognize the user’s face and unlock the phone.

According to leaked reports, the iPhone 13 series can get support for mmWave 5G. Many countries will start getting mmWave 5G coverage by this year so that users will be able to enjoy high-speed 5G connectivity through the iPhone 13. For information, let us tell you that faster internet speed is available on the mmWave network than other 5G networks. But its price is also high.

Apple is also reported to be working on new watch faces for the Apple Watch Series 7. This watch can be launched with smaller bezels and a flat-edged design. Also, a smaller S7 chip can be given to it, giving more space for a bigger battery or other components. This chipset will be made by Taiwan’s ASE technology. Many new watch faces will be seen in this watch.