New Delhi: Flipkart has announced a massive price drop on iPhone 13! Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, the e-commerce giant has slashed the iPhone 13 price by Rs 13,901 and one can get it at Rs 65,999. However, on Apple’s website and at retail stores, the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is available for Rs 79,900.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series India Launch On September 7. Check Price, Features, More Details Here

In addition to the Rs 13,901 discount, HDFC credit card holders can get Rs 1000 off. Besides, a 10% instant discount will be given to SBI Mastercard debit card holders. In exchange for your old smartphone, the e-commerce is also offering up to Rs 19,000 discount (terms and conditions apply). Also Read - 'We're Happier & More Productive Earlier': 'Return to Office' Plan Leaves Apple Employees Furious

APPLE iPHONE 14 LAUNCH. WHAT TO EXPECT