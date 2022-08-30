New Delhi: Flipkart has announced a massive price drop on iPhone 13! Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, the e-commerce giant has slashed the iPhone 13 price by Rs 13,901 and one can get it at Rs 65,999. However, on Apple’s website and at retail stores, the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is available for Rs 79,900.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Series India Launch On September 7. Check Price, Features, More Details Here
In addition to the Rs 13,901 discount, HDFC credit card holders can get Rs 1000 off. Besides, a 10% instant discount will be given to SBI Mastercard debit card holders. In exchange for your old smartphone, the e-commerce is also offering up to Rs 19,000 discount (terms and conditions apply). Also Read - 'We're Happier & More Productive Earlier': 'Return to Office' Plan Leaves Apple Employees Furious
APPLE iPHONE 14 LAUNCH. WHAT TO EXPECT
- The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models — a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- Tech giant Apple’s next-generation iPhone 14 may come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergency situations for texting or voice services.
- According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, satellite communication is one of iPhone 14’s test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature.
- iPhone 14’s satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting and voice services.
- The tech giant had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. However, the report mentioned that the lack of support was because the business model had not been negotiated.
- He also mentioned that the operator most likely to partner with Apple for satellite communication is Globalstar.
- The company’s flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.