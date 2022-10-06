New Delhi: Those who are planning to buy iPhone 13 pro this festive season, there could be no better time than now as Amazon has announced a massive discount of Rs 27,000 on the handset with certain terms and conditions. Though the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is over, one can buy iPhone 13 Pro 256GB at a discounted price of Rs Rs 1,02,150 from the e-retailer. Besides, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 12,400 bringing down the price to Rs 1,03,500.Also Read - Grab iPhone 13 Under 60K NOW! Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale Is LIVE
The iPhone 13 Pro 256GB model which is priced at Rs 1,29,900 can be purchased at Rs 1,02,150
The iPhone 13 Pro series brought some major upgrades. It introduced features like a 120Hz LTPO display, an improved triple camera system, much better battery life, and more. Further, the firm discontinued the iPhone 11 from 2019. It was the first base iPhone with a dual-camera setup, 4GB RAM, 18W wired charging support, and more.
On the other hand, e-commerce giant Flipkart has also launched its Big Dussehra Sale from October 5 to October 8. During the sale, the 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13, that has an MRP of Rs 69,900 is currently priced at Rs 59,990 — and this price can go as low as Rs 50,080 as a “Special Price” offered by the e-commerce giant.