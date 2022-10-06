New Delhi: Those who are planning to buy iPhone 13 pro this festive season, there could be no better time than now as Amazon has announced a massive discount of Rs 27,000 on the handset with certain terms and conditions. Though the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is over, one can buy iPhone 13 Pro 256GB at a discounted price of Rs Rs 1,02,150 from the e-retailer. Besides, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 12,400 bringing down the price to Rs 1,03,500.Also Read - Grab iPhone 13 Under 60K NOW! Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale Is LIVE

The iPhone 13 Pro series brought some major upgrades. It introduced features like a 120Hz LTPO display, an improved triple camera system, much better battery life, and more. Further, the firm discontinued the iPhone 11 from 2019. It was the first base iPhone with a dual-camera setup, 4GB RAM, 18W wired charging support, and more.

On the other hand, e-commerce giant Flipkart has also launched its Big Dussehra Sale from October 5 to October 8. During the sale, the 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13, that has an MRP of Rs 69,900 is currently priced at Rs 59,990 — and this price can go as low as Rs 50,080 as a “Special Price” offered by the e-commerce giant.