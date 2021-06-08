iPhone 13 Pro Details Leaked: A lot has been said about the iPhone 13 Pro in recent months. Some of the rumors and claims suggest the design and color of this next-generation smartphone. A big update is coming about Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro which states that this upcoming smartphone will launch in the darkest black shade ever. According to YouTuber Filip Koroy, the iPhone 13 Pro will come in black color and it will be darker than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 max. Both these phones come with a graphite color option. Koroy has shared an exclusive video of the iPhone 13 series describing the color code of the iPhone 13 Pro. The video shared details of the color which is close to the color code of 121212. Back in March, the reports surfaced claiming that iPhone 13 series would come in a matte black color option. But according to Koroy, Apple might launch iPhone 13 series in the darkest black color ever. Also Read - iPhone 13 May Come With Smaller Notch, Better Cameras, Redesigned Face ID

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series launch may still have a long time, but leaked specifications and features are keep coming out. We all know that Apple is preparing vigorously to launch its iPhone 13 Series. Three models – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be launched in the series. But even before the launch, almost all the details of the iPhone 13 Pro model have been revealed.

iPhone 13 Pro Specifications (Expected)

There are reports about the iPhone 13 series that Apple can offer a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple can take the help of South Korean tech company Samsung for a high refresh rate display. Leaked reports claim that Apple may offer new LTPO AMOLED screens on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display is exclusively manufactured by Samsung. Not only this, but Samsung is also supplying Samsung Electro-Mechanics Rigged Flexible Print Certic Bores to Apple.

The company can get an ultra-wide camera sensor with f / 1.8 aperture in the iPhone 13. Apple’s iPhone 12 has an ultrawide angle camera with f / 2.4 aperture. According to the report, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be given a better camera than the iPhone 12 Pro Max launched last year. All models of the iPhone 13 series will come with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. In the current lineup, this feature is limited to only the top-end and most expensive iPhones i.e., iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Apple has not yet revealed any information about the launch, price, or features of the iPhone 13 series. But if leaks are to be believed, then this series can be launched in September or October. At the same time, the price of the iPhone 13 Pro of this series will be kept in the premium range.