Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 lineup next month. Now a new report has claimed that the upcoming model will have Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity, allowing users to make calls and send messages. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 model could have LEO or low-Earth-orbit satellite communication mode. With the help of this technology now users will be able to make calls and messages even without a network.

LEO satellites rely on satellites that are in lower orbits that are known to beam the Internet. One of the most famous users of these satellites is Starlink – Elon Musk's satellite internet service. Apple started its LEO SATELLITE X IPHONE implementation in 2019. Bloomberg first reported on Apple's investigation into using satellite technology to beam data to iPhones in a 2019 report. However, this is the first time this feature is being offered, and that too in the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup.

In the future, Kuo speculates that LEO satellite communications could also be used by the upcoming Apple AR headset, Apple Car, and other Internet of Thing's accessories. The company will make its debut with the iPhone 13 and will further strengthen this technology. This change or this innovation will help in giving a better experience to the users.

The iPhone 13 may have LEO satellite communication mode as analyst Kuo says they will come with Qualcomm’s X60 baseband chip. This will allow iPhone 13 users to make phone calls and send messages even if they don’t have any 4G or 5G cellular coverage. Kuo said network operators would have to work with Globalstar, a US-based satellite communications company, to provide LEO connectivity to users. In other words, a telecom operator can use Globalstar’s satellite service on iPhone 13 to give users the ability to use this feature. The analyst further said that Apple is optimistic about satellite communications technology. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently set up a team to research and develop LEO-related technology.