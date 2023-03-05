Home

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus to Launch in New Yellow Finish Soon: Reports

As per a recent Weibo post shared by the Japanese blog MacOtakara, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be made available in a new yellow colour in spring this year.

Apple iPhone News: American technology giant Apple, during its Far Out event in September, last year had launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Now, the Cupertino giant is planning to unveil the handsets in a new Yellow finish according to a fresh leak.

Notably, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and Red shades. A MacRumors report, citing sources, claims that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The company is expected to unveil iPhone models in a new finish during the event.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Check Price And Specifications Here

iPhone 14 in India starts at Rs. 79,900

iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

The iPhone 14 offered in three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 14 sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view.

iPhone 14Plus:

iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900.

iPhone 14 Plus features a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC

iPhone 14 Plus sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view.

For selfies, they have a 12-megapixel shooter at the front. Further, they have IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

