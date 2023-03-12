Home

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking| Deets Inside

It is important to note that the iPhone 14 models will be available on Apple India site, Amazon, Flipkart as well as retail stores.

Apple iPhone: American technology giant Apple had revealed iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a Yellow colour variant earlier this week. The company had said that the new colour option to the five original variants that were announced for the smartphones at the time of their launch in September. The customers who are interested to but must note that the company has now started the pre-booking for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 yellow variant from March 10, while it can be purchased from March 14.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Key Details

According to the Apple India site, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour will be available for purchase starting March 14.

iPhone 14 in yellow variant costs Rs. 79,990

iPhone 14 Plus comes at the starting price of Rs. 89,990.

Redington India, one of Apple’s distributors, has announced to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant bundled with several discount offers.

Buyers can get benefits worth Rs. 15,000 with store discounts, instant cashback and exchanging their old iPhones.

The smartphone can also be purchased from Apple India site.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart are also offering discount on the purchase of both the smartphones.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

The phone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC.

The base variant runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box.

It comes packed with a dual rear camera unit which gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display. This smartphone also packs Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC, along with iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The optics are similar to the iPhone 14 model.

