iPhone 14 Launch Event LIVE: Hello readers, welcome to India.com’s coverage of Apple’s much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event, which is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM (IST), Wednesday. The tech giant is hosting this event in person after a hiatus of two years. The company had launched the last two iPhones online owing to the COVID-19 situation — that had brought the world to a standstill. In this blog, we will be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14. Besides,  new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods will also be unveiled at the ‘Far Out’ event, which will be live-streamed as well on the official Apple website and on its YouTube channel.Also Read - Apple Far Out Event: Apple Likely To Launch Its Cheapest Smartwatch On September 7

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to debut alongside the new iPhone 14 line-up. The new smartwatches will include the Apple Watch 8 and Watch 8 Pro.

    Apple may introduce bigger batteries on the iPhone 14 Pro
    and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone Pro models are tipped to feature 35W fast
    charging support.

    Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event LIVE: At the launch event, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil a range of hardware products including the upcoming iPhone lineup, dubbed as the iPhone 14 series. Moreover, the company is expected to announce new iPads, brand new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and also a rugged Apple Watch. However, none of these products has been confirmed as of yet. Stay tuned.

    Apple Event LIVE: Ahead of iPhone 14 launch event, Save Now Buy Later platform Multipl said it is offering an additional 10% discount, over and above native offers, on all Apple products purchased through the Maple website.

    Apple Event LIVE: Apple’s iPhone 14 may work with satellite internet

    Though an official confirmation is awaited, this year’s iPhones may have the ability to send emergency messages through a satellite internet connection when WiFi and mobile networks are not available.

    Apple Sept 7 Event LIVE: As per the leaked features and images, the standard iPhone 14 may not come with a significant change over last year’s iPhone 13.The iPhone 14 might come with a 90Hz refresh rate panel this time.

    Apple ‘Far Out’ Event LIVE: iPhone 14 series launch is just few hours away. This is Apple’s first in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.