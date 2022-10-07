New Delhi: Those who have been waiting to upgrade their phone or purchase the bigger version of the iPhone 14, can buy it starting today. You can grab the handset from various platforms —Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Unicorn etc. Customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 Plus in five colours: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus Available in India Now, Price Range Begins From Rs 89,900
While the base 128 GB model is available at Rs 89,900, the handset with 256GB and 512GB are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.
iPhone 14 Plus: Launch Offer Discount
- If you are purchasing iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store, the company is offering Rs 7000 instant discount as part of the launch offer.
- Following the discount, the handset will be available at Rs 82,900.
- One can also opt for the exchange offer for a much better deal.
iPhone 14 Plus: Flipkart Offer
- People can get Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI on six-month period on HDFC Bank cards. For trade-in, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.
- Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus online will also begin receiving deliveries from Friday.
iPhone 14 Plus: Features
- As per Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, iPhone 14 Plus brings the larger 6.7-inch display and the best battery life ever on an iPhone to more people.
- iPhone 14 Plus features a durable and sophisticated aerospace-grade aluminium design.
- The larger display, combined with A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU – faster than the competition at any price point – makes iPhone 14 Plus a go-to device for gaming.
- According to the company, the advanced camera system on iPhone 14 Plus offers Photonic Engine, the new enhanced image pipeline.
- iPhone 14 Plus features the new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking handheld video that adjusts to significant motion during filming, and supports Dolby Vision HDR recording.
- With gimbal-like video stabilisation, Dolby Vision HDR, and Cinematic mode in 4K at 24 fps and 30 fps, iPhone 14 Plus is a powerful creative tool.
- The A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU brings pro-level performance to iPhone 14 Plus.