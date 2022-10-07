New Delhi: Those who have been waiting to upgrade their phone or purchase the bigger version of the iPhone 14, can buy it starting today. You can grab the handset from various platforms —Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Unicorn etc. Customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 Plus in five colours: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus Available in India Now, Price Range Begins From Rs 89,900

While the base 128 GB model is available at Rs 89,900, the handset with 256GB and 512GB are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. Also Read - 'Lottery Lag Gayi': Man Orders iPhone 13 From Flipkart, Receives iPhone 14 Instead | See Tweet

iPhone 14 Plus: Launch Offer Discount

If you are purchasing iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Online store, the company is offering Rs 7000 instant discount as part of the launch offer.

Following the discount, the handset will be available at Rs 82,900.

One can also opt for the exchange offer for a much better deal.

iPhone 14 Plus: Flipkart Offer

People can get Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI on six-month period on HDFC Bank cards. For trade-in, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus online will also begin receiving deliveries from Friday.

iPhone 14 Plus: Features