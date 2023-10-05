iPhone 14 Set to Witness Massive Price Drop During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, To Be Available Below Rs 50,000

Home

Big Billion Days sale: The price of the iPhone 14 is likely to drop in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The American technology giant’s latest smartphone could be available below Rs 50000. The interested buyers must note that the e-commerce platform Flipkart will commence the sale on October 8. The company has confirmed via a teaser on its website. The iPhone 14 series of smartphones was the last to feature Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector and is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 price in India during Big Billion Days sale

As per a teaser posted by the company, the iPhone 14 price in India could drop below the Rs. 50,000 mark.

The company asks the customers to guess the price of the handset during the sale.

The price of the iPhone 14 is likely to drop to Rs. 49,999 or lower when the Big Billion Days sale begins

It is important to note that the price is likely to include bank discounts and other offers.

The image also links to a new landing page that lists the price of the handset at Rs. 60,999, down from the existing price of Rs. 69,900.

The page also contains a disclaimer that states these prices will be available for a limited time during the sale and that Flipkart is not connected with the promotion.

Instead, brands or sellers will sponsor these offers on the iPhone 14, according to the e-commerce platform.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

The smartphone has up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

It has an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with flat edges,

The glass of Apple iPhone 15 is protected with Apple’s proprietary Ceramic Shield material on the front.

Apple’s proprietary A15 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 14 — this is the same chip that powered the iPhone 13 Pro models from 2021.

Notably, the company has not revealed the amounts of RAM and the battery capacities of each model

The phone’s debut revealed that the phone has 6GB of RAM and a 3,279mAh battery.

The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture.

It also features a 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view.

On the front, the phone has a 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture lens and an array of sensors that enables Face ID for biometric unlocking.

