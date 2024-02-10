iPhone 15 At Special Price This Valentine’s Season; Check Discounts, Other Offers

The iPhone 15 was originally priced at Rs 71,490 and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 63,999, which is upto Rs 11,901 off the launch price. Interest buyers can save even more with Flipkart’s special offers:

Exchange offer: Get up to Rs 54,900 off when you trade in your old phone.

Get up to Rs 54,900 off when you trade in your old phone. Bank card offer: Get an additional 10% off with Citi-branded credit cards.

With these discounts, you could get the iPhone 15 for as low as upto Rs 25,000! Users should keep in mind that the discount on exchanging old phone depends on various factors based on the condition of the old phone.

iPhone 15: Features,Specifications

Processor: The A16 Bionic chip, Apple’s latest and most powerful, promises improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. While independent benchmarks are yet to confirm the extent of this improvement, it’s safe to say the iPhone 15 offers cutting-edge processing power.

The A16 Bionic chip, Apple’s latest and most powerful, promises improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. While independent benchmarks are yet to confirm the extent of this improvement, it’s safe to say the iPhone 15 offers cutting-edge processing power. Camera System: The triple-lens system boasts a 48MP main sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. While not the highest megapixel count on the market, Apple has a history of optimizing its camera software for excellent image quality. Independent reviews will be crucial to assess its true photographic capabilities.

The triple-lens system boasts a 48MP main sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. While not the highest megapixel count on the market, Apple has a history of optimizing its camera software for excellent image quality. Independent reviews will be crucial to assess its true photographic capabilities. Display: The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display offers high resolution and vibrant colors, ensuring a visually immersive experience. This is a standard feature for high-end smartphones and shouldn’t be considered exceptional.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display offers high resolution and vibrant colors, ensuring a visually immersive experience. This is a standard feature for high-end smartphones and shouldn’t be considered exceptional. Durability: Ceramic Shield protection and water/dust resistance enhance the phone’s resilience against everyday wear and tear, but these features are becoming increasingly common in flagship devices.

Ceramic Shield protection and water/dust resistance enhance the phone’s resilience against everyday wear and tear, but these features are becoming increasingly common in flagship devices. Connectivity: The USB Type-C port aligns with the industry standard, simplifying charging and data transfer. This is a welcome change from Apple’s previous Lightning connector.

Whether the iPhone 15 is the “perfect” Valentine’s Day gift depends on your priorities and budget. The discounted price on Flipkart makes it a more competitive option, but its technical specifications, while impressive, are largely in line with other high-end smartphones.