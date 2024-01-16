Home

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro: A New Accessory Can Enhance Your Typing Experience For These Phones

iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro: A New Accessory Can Enhance Your Typing Experience For These Phones

Clicks Technology has launched a new dedicated keyboard exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro models. Check details here.

Clicks Technology has launched a new dedicated keyboard exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro models.

New Delhi: A cool new accessory is now available for iPhone users to speed-type with convenience. Clicks Technology has launched a new dedicated keyboard exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro models. The keyboard was honoured with the CES 2024 innovative award and is available for pre-order in two vibrant colours. Here are details on the new funky accessory.

Trending Now

Introducing Clicks For iPhone

You may like to read

The Clicks keyboard boosts maximum screen utilisation on the iPhone by eradicating the use of the existing virtual keyboard. With an easy plug-to-enable feature, the keyboard aims to eradicate the need to get back to the desktop for any work. According to the co-founder of Clicks, Michael Fisher (aka MrMobile), “Clicks brings the precision and tactility of a physical keyboard to iPhone, so people do not have to wait to create or communicate with the satisfying feedback only real buttons can provide.” The keyboard comes in two vibrant colours: BumbleBee (yellow) and London Sky (greyish blue).

Click comes with keyboard shortcuts for quick access to iOS shortcuts or voice inputs. It also features a backlit mode for typing at night. The keyboard is familiar to the BlackBerry mobile keyboards used back in the day and is easy to remove or use.

The company is gearing up to launch a companion app for the Apple Store with added features and updates for the Click Keyboard. Currently, the keyboard is priced at 139 US Dollars (approximately Rs 11,540) and is offering early buyers, the ‘Founder’s Edition’ with early access to new colours and ‘VIP Support’ to all buyers opting to pre-order the device now.

Apple iPhone 15: Price, Features

You can avail of the Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price, which is currently priced at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs 1,30,990 and the 15 Pro Max at Rs 1,56,900 on the e-commerce website.

Features of iPhone 15 Series:

Enhanced Processor: All four models sport the new A17 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved efficiency compared to previous generations.

All four models sport the new A17 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved efficiency compared to previous generations. ProMotion Display: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max boast 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother scrolling and animations.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max boast 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother scrolling and animations. Upgraded Camera System: The Pro models receive a boost to their camera systems, including a 48MP main sensor for higher resolution photos and improved low-light performance.

The Pro models receive a boost to their camera systems, including a 48MP main sensor for higher resolution photos and improved low-light performance. Always-On Display: The Pro models also introduce an Always-On Display feature, allowing users to glance at essential information without powering on the screen.

The Pro models also introduce an Always-On Display feature, allowing users to glance at essential information without powering on the screen. USB-C Charging: All iPhone 15 models finally make the switch to USB-C, aligning with industry standards and potentially boosting charging speeds.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.