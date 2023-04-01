Home

iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons To Work With Gloves, Cases, Says Report

iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons To Work With Gloves, Cases, Says Report

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September this year, the report said.

The standard iPhone 15 models are predicted to keep the same traditional button mechanism as the iPhone 14 series.

San Francisco: iPhone 15 Pro, Apple’s upcoming smartphone’s solid-state buttons will reportedly work with gloves and cases. According to a report by MacRumors, the data shared by a reliable source claimed that with a new sensitivity toggle in Settings, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customise the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device.

Earlier this week, the same anonymous tipster mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a new ultra-low energy chip which will allow the new volume, power and “Action” solid-state buttons to remain functional when the device is powered off or out of battery.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant will limit its display features — Always-On and ProMotion — to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

(With IANS inputs)

