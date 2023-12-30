iPhone 15 Series Now Available on SALE; Avail Huge Discounts Before It’s Too Late; Check Deals

Home

SALE ALERT: The Apple iPhone 15 range is now up for grabs on leading online shopping sites like Amazon, Reliance Store, and Croma. Here, you'll find an in-depth look at the reduced prices for the newest iPhone models.

New Delhi: The new iPhone 15 series, that hit the market in September 2023, is now up for grabs on SALE across multiple online shopping arenas. Even though Apple has not made any official announcement on the price reductions, leading store chains and e-retail platforms are rolling out tempting deals on all the four variants, namely – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here’s a comprehensive price analysis to assist you in selecting your perfect iPhone.

Price Drops Across Retailers

Amazon: The iPhone 15 is currently listed at ₹74,990 on Amazon, down from its launch price of ₹79,990. Additional discounts may be available with specific bank cards.

The iPhone 15 is currently listed at on Amazon, down from its launch price of ₹79,990. Additional discounts may be available with specific bank cards. Croma: Croma is offering a flat ₹3,000 discount on all online purchases of the iPhone 15 series. This brings the base model down to ₹76,990 .

Croma is offering a flat on all online purchases of the iPhone 15 series. This brings the base model down to . Imagine Store: The Imagine Store sale offers the iPhone 15 for ₹77,503 , further reduced to ₹72,503 with HDFC bank cards.

The Imagine Store sale offers the iPhone 15 for , further reduced to with HDFC bank cards. Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio is offering a ₹5,000 cashback on the iPhone 15 for users who switch to their network.

Features of the iPhone 15 Series

Enhanced Processor: All four models sport the new A17 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved efficiency compared to previous generations.

All four models sport the new A17 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved efficiency compared to previous generations. ProMotion Display: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max boast 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother scrolling and animations.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max boast 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother scrolling and animations. Upgraded Camera System: The Pro models receive a boost to their camera systems, including a 48MP main sensor for higher resolution photos and improved low-light performance.

The Pro models receive a boost to their camera systems, including a 48MP main sensor for higher resolution photos and improved low-light performance. Always-On Display: The Pro models also introduce an Always-On Display feature, allowing users to glance at essential information without powering on the screen.

The Pro models also introduce an Always-On Display feature, allowing users to glance at essential information without powering on the screen. USB-C Charging: All iPhone 15 models finally make the switch to USB-C, aligning with industry standards and potentially boosting charging speeds.

iPhone 15 series price in India

Here is the comprehensive comparison of all the models for you to check before you buy your iPhone 15, this festive season.

Retailer iPhone 15 (128GB) iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro Max (128GB) Apple Store ₹79,990 ₹89,990 ₹1,39,900 ₹1,49,900 Amazon ₹74,990 ₹84,990 ₹1,34,900 ₹1,44,900 Croma ₹76,990 ₹86,990 ₹1,36,900 ₹1,46,900 Imagine Store ₹77,503 ₹87,503 ₹1,37,503 ₹1,47,503 Reliance Jio ₹74,990 ₹84,990 ₹1,34,900 ₹1,44,900

Be sure to check out all offers, and avail the them on above websites for maximum discount and savings on your new iPhone 15.

Happy Shopping!

