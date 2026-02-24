Home

iPhone 17 now selling at a surprisingly lower price on flipkart - Shoppers are rushing to check the offer

You can now buy Apple’s iPhone 17 on Flipkart for a much lower price. By using bank discounts and trading in your old phone, you can save over ₹16,000. This makes the new premium phone surprisingly cheap.

iPhone 17 discount on Flipkart

If you were looking forward to purchasing the Apple iPhone 17 in India, now is the right time to do so. The highly acclaimed iPhone 17 (256GB) from Apple has received another big price-drop on Flipkart. Buy the device on Flipkart and save over ₹16,000 through various discounts right now. These savings can easily exceed ₹31,000 if you avail exchange offers.

Priced at ₹82,900 at launch, the iPhone 17 currently costs ₹79,900 on Flipkart. However, you can apply additional discounts on top of this price.

Lower Prices After Applying Discounts From Bank Offers

Owners of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card are eligible for an additional ₹5,895 instant discount at the time of purchase. This lowers the effective price of the iPhone 17 to ₹74,005, if you are not availing any exchange offers on your old smartphone.

You can get Apple’s latest flagship-caliber smartphone for nearly ₹8,900 less than its launched price. All you need to do is use the bank card-linked instant discount offer. A price under ₹75K for the iPhone 17 is a pretty good deal overall.

Prices Drop Further If You Exchange Your Old Phone

Flipkart is also offering exchange deals that can take the iPhone 17’s price even lower for users that have an old smartphone. You can get an additional discount of up to ₹31,300 by trading your old phone. This lowers the effective price of the iPhone 17 to ₹44,270.

If you own an older model iPhone or an old Android smartphone, this is an amazing deal. Instead of shelling out over ₹80K for the iPhone 17, you can own Apple’s latest flagship for just about half the price.

Also read: Apple’s March 4 mega event could unveil iPhone 17e, affordable MacBook and powerful new iPads – Here’s what to expect

Why You Should Consider Buying iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 isn’t just a good deal because of the current discounts. It is also a great smartphone that boasts flagship-tier specs right out of the box.

It features:

6.3″ Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology

Power-packed A19 chip that’s built on a 3nm process

48 MP primary camera, ultra-wide camera and an improved 18 MP selfie camera

Long battery life with upto 30hrs video playback and 40W wired charging support

The iPhone 17 is easily one of Apple’s best smartphones in years. It currently has great value for money too, if you can get it at these discounted prices.

Buy iPhone 17 From Flipkart At Discounted Prices

Smart shoppers can own Apple’s latest and greatest flagship for seriously low prices. Hurry up and purchase iPhone 17 from Flipkart before these amazing discounts end.

