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iPhone 17 Pro Max PRICE DROPS to lowest: Phone is now Rs 30,000 cheaper – Heres how you can claim offer

iPhone 17 Pro Max PRICE DROPS to lowest: Phone is now Rs 30,000 cheaper – Here’s how you can claim offer

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at a discount of up to Rs 30,000. Here’s how you can claim the offer.

iPhone 17 Pro Max PRICE DROPS to lowest: Phone is now Rs 30,000 cheaper – Here’s how you can claim offer

iPhone 17 Pro Max PRICE DROPS to lowest: Good news for iPhone 17 Pro Max lovers as they can buy their favourite Apple phone at a discounted price. People can buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a discounted price by using a card and exchange offers. The flagship phone of Apple still dominates the premium segment and remains a top option for those who are seeking flawless and powerful performance. The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a large display, capable cameras, and dependable battery life. However, the official listed price of the phone has not changed.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here’s How To Claim The Offer

The phone is currently selling at Rs 1,49,900 on e-commerce websites like Flipkart. People who have an SBI credit card can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000.

If an individual exchanges his/her old iPhone for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, he/she can bring down the cost significantly. If a person exchanges an iPhone 13, he can get up to Rs 25,350 for his old phone. However, Android phones will get a decent amount in exchange. It is to be noted that the final amount depends on the model and condition of the smartphone.

When we combine the bank discount and exchange value, the total savings can go close to Rs 30,000.

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What Does The iPhone 17 Pro Max Offer?

It is to be noted that iPhone 17 Pro Max is American tech giant Apple’s latest flagship phone, which is loaded with the latest A19 Pro chipset. The phone is specially designed to handle tough and demanding tasks smoothly.

The phone has a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a triple rear setup with three 48-megapixel sensors – main, ultrawide, 4x telephoto.

To handle the heavy processor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max also has solid battery life.

iPhone 17 Pro Max supports USB-C charging as well as MagSafe.

It also supports USB-C charging and MagSafe, enhancing convenience for users seeking a premium smartphone experience.

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