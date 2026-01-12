Home

iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air likely to see major price drops during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on iPhone 17 series, OnePlus, Samsung smartphones, along with bank offers, exchange deals, and limited-time tech bargains.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest tech shopping events of the year, with exciting discounts teased on flagship smartphones and popular gadgets ahead of the January 16 launch. With Republic Day just around the corner, Amazon India has already started dropping hints of jaw-dropping deals that are sure to excite tech lovers nationwide.

Flagship iPhone Discounts Take Centre Stage

Apple fans have reason to celebrate this year. Amazon’s dedicated Republic Day sales page has revealed that premium Apple devices – including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air – will be available at significantly reduced prices compared to usual retail tags.

According to the early listing:

iPhone 17 Pro Max could be offered at around ₹1,40,400, down from its standard ₹1,49,900.

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to drop to about ₹1,25,400, compared to ₹1,34,900.

iPhone Air, Apple’s sleek new model, might see prices fall to around ₹91,249 from ₹99,000.

To make these savings even sweeter, SBI credit card holders can enjoy an additional 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions, along with cashback and exchange offers on select devices.

Other Smartphones Get Price Cuts Too

Flagship Apple phones aren’t the only stars of this sale. The Great Republic Day Sale microsite also highlights attractive prices on several Android phones:

OnePlus 15 could be available at around ₹68,999, down from launch prices.

OnePlus 15R and Nord 5 are also tipped for notable discounts.

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy M17 5G, and other mid-range favourites are getting slashed price tags too.

Industry sources also report that Amazon’s upcoming sale may offer discounts of up to 40% on select smartphones, with some prices dipping as low as ₹6,999. Additional bank discounts of up to ₹6,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹30,000 are also expected to boost savings.

Beyond Mobiles: Tech & Gadgets Galore

It’s not just smartphones on the bargain table. The Amazon event will span a wide range of tech categories such as laptops, tablets, TVs, wearables, cameras, audio gear, smart home tech, and more – with early deals and steep markdowns already hinted at on the official sale page.

Expect special pricing on accessories like TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and Bluetooth speakers, making it one of the most anticipated tech events of the season.

How to Maximise Your Savings

Here are a few pointers to make the most of the sale:

Sign in early on January 16 to catch limited-time flash deals.

Use SBI credit cards or EMI options for extra discounts.

Check exchange offers to unlock even deeper savings on your current device.

Whether you’re eyeing the latest iPhone or a budget-friendly Android powerhouse, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 promises something for every tech enthusiast.

