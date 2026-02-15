iPhone 17e big update: Latest iPhone could launch NEXT WEEK – check India price, display, processor

Home

US tech giant Apple is expected to launch its budget flagship smartphone - iPhone 17e next week. Check India price expected design and features.

iPhone 17e Big Update: Good news for iPhone lovers as Apple is expected to launch its budget flagship smartphone – iPhone 17e not next month or next year but next week. Rumour mills have also hinted at a late February launch date, however, a recent report suggested that the iPhone 17e could be unveiled on February 19. The smartphone is likely to be the second model in iPhone’s “e” series. Several people are eagerly waiting for the smartphone as it comes in the affordable slot which was once occupied by the iPhone SE lineup. Several reports suggest that the iPhone 17e is expected to have a Dynamic Island, replacing the old notch.

iPhone 17e: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

As suggested by several reports, Apple is not expected to be conducting a separate launch for iPhone 17e. on a contrary, the phone may be unveiled through a press conference.

iPhone 17e: What Will Be The Price?

The tech giant is expected to keep the price low, similar to last year. it means that USD 599 global price and India price starting from Rs 59,900.

iPhone 17e: Expected Design and Features

The affordable iPhone is likely to be loaded with same 6.1 inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. As per several leaks, the company may remove the notch in favour of the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 17e is likely to have a similar design like last year.

The latest iPhone may come with metallic frame, glass back, a single rear camera, and classic Apple logo.

It is expected that the phone is expected to use Apple’s new C1x modem. It was first introduced with iPhone Air in 2025.

The C1x modem is said to be 2x faster than earlier C1 version.

However, iPhone 17e may not include the N1 chip for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The device is expected to run on the A19 processor, the chip used in the iPhone 17.

It may come with 8GB RAM.

A new neural engine to support AI-based tasks.

iPhone 17e is expected to smoothly handle Apple Intelligence features.

To support upcoming Siri upgrades.

