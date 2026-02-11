Home

iPhone 18 BIG UPDATE: Pro model may arrive with 3 big design changes

According to the latest leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a cleaner back design, a smaller Dynamic Island and new colour options. The price is expected to remain the same.

iPhone 18 BIG UPDATE: As Apple is working on its latest iPhone 18 series, early chatter around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models has started to flood social media platforms. These chatters suggest that this time Apple may not only focus on performance and upgrades but also on design tweaks. If it is true, then these tweaks will change the Pro models’ look and feel in hand. From a sleeker rear panel to a smaller Dynamic Island and new colour options, the tech giant seems to be improving what worked for them this year, while silently fixing its mistakes. Let’s know the expected iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro

Apple May Introduce Seamless Rear Glass Design on iPhone 18 Pro

Major talked-about change on the back of the iPhone. People also liked iPhone 17 Pro’s bold colours, specially the Cosmic Orange shade. Additionally, the contrast between the aluminium and glass frames got a mixed review. Now, that may be about to change.

As per Weibo tipster Instant Digital, “The iPhone 18 Pro series features a redesigned back glass that minimises colour difference between the glass and the aluminium back panel. A seamless, unified look.”

It means the company may drop the obvious colour contrast and offer a more blended finish.

Another major design update Apple is reportedly shrinking the Dynamic Island instead of a hole-punch camera. The new version is expected to be around 35 percent smaller on iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

This smaller design may be possible because Apple can move some Face ID parts under the display. Since not all components are moving under the screen, the company is not switching to a full hole-punch design yet.

Other Expectations

The screen sizes are expected to stay same as the current Pro models.

Another major design change may be new colour options.

Apple received several feedbacks on brighter shades, especially Cosmic Orange.

It is reportedly testing Coffee Brown, Purple and Burgundy colours in Pro models.

The company is expected to select only one or two colours after internal testing.

Apple might also introduce another orange-inspired shade.

As per tipster, there may not be a black variant in the upcoming Pro models.

Pricing Expectations

Prices are expected to remain the same as current models.

Apple is trying to crack better deals with Samsung and SK Hynix.

It is also cutting costs in display and camera components in order to manage expenses.

