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iPhone 18 Pro: India launch date – Check leaked price, design, camera, AI features

At its annual event in September, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max alongside its very first foldable iPhone.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 14, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
iphone 18
iPhone 18 Pro: India launch date – Check leaked price, design, camera, AI features | Image: ANI

iPhone 18 Pro: Like every year, Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 18 series, including the 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, at its annual September launch event. The company is also expected to launch its much-awaited first foldable iPhone. However, the company has not announced or confirmed any details. Several leaks and industry reports suggest that the Pro models will have major battery, camera and performance upgrades while continuing the existing design.

Read more: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max big battery update: Leaks suggest company planning 2 battery variants, but what about pricing?

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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