iPhone 18 Pro: India launch date – Check leaked price, design, camera, AI features

iPhone 18 Pro: Like every year, Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 18 series, including the 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, at its annual September launch event. The company is also expected to launch its much-awaited first foldable iPhone. However, the company has not announced or confirmed any details. Several leaks and industry reports suggest that the Pro models will have major battery, camera and performance upgrades while continuing the existing design.
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