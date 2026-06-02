iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max big battery update: Leaks suggest company planning 2 battery variants, but what about pricing?

According to the latest leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max series may have several notable upgrades, including larger batteries with two different variants.

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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max big battery update: Leaks suggest company planning 2 battery variants, but what about pricing? | Image: X

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max big Update: Tech Giant Apple is planning to introduce its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with different battery sizes depending on the region, addressing the long-awaited battery performance issue, according to a recent leak. The models with a physical SIM slot are expected to receive a smaller battery, while models with eSIM could be introduced with a larger battery. Several other upgrades are also expected in the upcoming smartphones. This also sparks rumours over whether the tech giant will increase the prices of its next-generation phones.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Price Hike: Will iPhones get more EXPENSIVE after June? CEO Tim Cook drops Hint

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Battery Configurations

According to the latest leak, Apple is reportedly testing two battery options – 4,056mAh (for versions with physical SIM) and 4,288mAh cell (for versions supporting eSIM) for iPhone 18 Pro, a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station said, later corroborated by another tipster Ice Universe.

Similarly, the company is expected to upgrade the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The phone, with an eSIM, could include batteries ranging between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. The physical SIM variant may have a 5,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s Spec Bump and Pricing

It is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro models might be loaded with Apple’s powerful A20 Pro processor. The A20 Pro processor is built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm technology, which is capable of delivering superior power efficiency and better performance. The smartphone is also rumoured to have a variable-aperture 48MP main camera, which is part of a triple 48MP rear camera setup.

Also Read: iPhones, iPads, MacBooks available at discounted prices on …, sale ends today

Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s Pricing

If the leaks are correct, the battery, camera and processor upgrades are expected to increase manufacturing costs for Apple, which could pass the additional burden on to customers.

According to industry insiders, Apple might absorb some of the costs, especially in competitive markets like China, to compete with local smartphone companies.

iPhone 18 Pro Colours

Latest leaks suggest that Apple may introduce a new colour option for Pro version. The company expected to introduce a deep red finish for iPhone 18 Pro.

The new colour options are expected to join existing premium finishes rather than replace them. Leaks also suggest that the company may continue offering the Cosmic Orange colour.