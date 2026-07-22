iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max will get costlier? Apple may increase prices by up to USD300: Expected price, leaks, design, specs

Analyst reports suggest Apple could raise the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max by up to USD300 later this year. check details here

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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max will get costlier? Apple may increase prices by up to USD300: Expected price, leaks, design, specs | Imasge: X

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max getting costlier? American tech giant Apple may increase the prices of its upcoming iPhone series, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both models could see price increases of up to $300 when they launch later this year, according to several analyst and industry reports. However, the company has not shown its cards or confirmed pricing, though reports suggest that an increase is likely due to rising component costs, including the next-gen 2nm A20 chip and increased memory costs.

Hardware Boosts Driving Expected Price Hike

The expected price hike in the Pro models is possible as the company is reported to upgrade several hardware, including a smaller Dynamic Island, a new C2 modem, longer battery life, a variable-aperture camera, and Apple’s 2nm A20 chipset.

As per several reports, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside its first foldable iPhone in September event. However, the standard iPhone 18 models will be launched in spring 2027.

Expected Price Of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

As per a report by IDC, both the Pro models could be priced up to USD200 higher than their predecessors, taking their starting prices to around USD1,299 and USD1,399, respectively. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, an introductory price of iPhone 18 Pro could be USD1,399, citing higher RAM costs. Counterpoint Research estimated that the 1TB iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost about USD300, a slightly higher side than the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro Max model.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Design, Display

Recent leaks and several reports indicate that the American tech giant is not planning to make major changes to the overall design of the Pro series. However, the Pro models are expected to feature a slightly thicker chassis, a thicker camera module and an enhanced and unified rear finish.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: New Red Colour

The company is also reportedly testing a blood red colour option for its iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The display size is likely to remain same 6.3 inches for Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max model.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: The Camera

The Pro series is expected to be loaded with a variable-aperture main camera, which allows the user to manually adjust the sensor’s light. Improvements in the telephoto camera, including a larger aperture are also expected. At least one Pro model is expected to have the latest three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung.

The device is expected to be loaded with Apple’s 2nm A20 chip, which is. As per several reports, being manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process.

The new chip will improve the overall performance and power efficiency of the device while supporting Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery, Launch Timeline

The upcoming Pro models are very likely to have Apple’s C2 modem. This time Apple is expected to improve the battery capacity of its Pro models. iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be loaded with the 2nm chip, contributing to longer battery life.

According to current reports, the company is expected to launch the Pro models and its first foldable iPhone in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 models are expected to be introduced in spring 2027.