iPhone 18 Pro latest update ahead of tomorrow’s release: Dark cherry, blue colours allegedly leaked in video

Apple is expected to unveil its latest flagship iPhone models, including the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. According to latest leaks, the company could introduce its first foldable iPhone - iPhone Ultra during its ‘surprise and shine’ event.

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iPhone 18 Pro latest update ahead of tomorrow’s release: Dark cherry, blue colours allegedly leaked in video | Image: X

iPhone 18 Pro Latest Update: The much-awaited wait is going to over as few hours remain for Apple’s ‘surprise and shine’ event, scheduled to take place on September 9. Everyone is expecting to see iPhone’s new units – iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Several leaks suggested that Apple is going to introduce its first foldable phone – iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue Colours Allegedly Leaked

Just a day before Apple’s mega event, a video has gone viral on the internet showing off the iPhone 18 Pro retail demo units. In the viral clip, the iPhone 18 Pro can be seen in two colours that just about every leaker has been betting on for months—dark cherry and a sky-blue version.

These are the rumored colors coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/Xv4kSwnIdY — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 5, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Max In Dark Cherry Colour

Tipster @theapplehub shared the alleged video on X in which the iPhone 18 Pro can be seen in the Dark Cherry colour and another Pro model in a new blue shade.

Both phones are placed on the familiar display stands used in Apple Stores, making them appear to be genuine demo units ready for their official launch.

Another page on X, @TechDroider, shared that foldable (that looks like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8) along with Dark Cherry variant.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/M7iKswcBWz — S S (@seanpepisky) September 6, 2026

Sky Blue Colour

The leaked Sky Blue colour appears much lighter than the previous blue shades, matching earlier leaks. The recent SIM tray leaks also hinted that Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue could be the major colour changes. However, some reports claim that Black may replace Silver.

Are These Real Pro Units?

India.com cannot prove that the units shown in the video are iPhone 18 Pros and not just well-made prototypes. However, as Apple’s event is around the corner, it’s pretty common for mobile phone shop owners to get demo units.

Apple is still keeping its cards close to its chest, like every year. No details have been shared officially regarding the models, colours, or any new or improved features. So, we still have to wait for the September 9 event.