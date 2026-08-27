iPhone 18 Pro launch date, time CONFIRMED: Apple confirms iPhone 18 Pro design, colours, processor on Sept 9; Foldable iPhone expected

The Pro models are tipped to receive performance and camera upgrades. Reports have pointed to a new A20 Pro chip, a possible 2nm manufacturing process and improvements to Apple's modem technology.

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iPhone 18 Pro launch date, time CONFIRMED: Apple confirms iPhone 18 Pro design, colours, processor on THIS day; Foldable iPhone expected | Image: X

Apple has officially scheduled its next major product event for September 9, with the company expected to unveil its latest iPhones and potentially its first foldable iPhone. Apple confirmed that the event will begin at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST, and will be streamed online.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will be the first major Apple product launch after John Ternus takes over as CEO on September 1, replacing Tim Cook. Apple has said that Cook will become executive chairman, while Ternus will take charge as CEO.

iPhone 18 Pro models expected

Apple is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the September event. Unlike previous years, reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 may arrive later, with the regular model and other non-Pro variants expected in 2027.

The Pro models are tipped to receive performance and camera upgrades. Reports have pointed to a new A20 Pro chip, a possible 2nm manufacturing process and improvements to Apple’s modem technology.

Camera changes could also be a major part of the upgrade. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has been rumoured to feature a variable-aperture main camera, while Apple is also reportedly working on technology that could eventually place Face ID components beneath the display.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone

The biggest attraction could be Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone.

The device is expected to use a book-style folding design, similar to other large foldable smartphones already available in the market. Reports have suggested an inner display of around 7.8 inches and an outer screen measuring roughly 5.5 inches.

Some reports have claimed that Apple could use an under-display camera for the internal screen, while the outer display may have a punch-hole camera.

The phone could also feature two rear cameras and possibly bring Touch ID back to the iPhone. Early reports have suggested a premium price that could be around $2,000, although Apple has not confirmed the device’s name, specifications or price.

Apple Watch and AirPods updates

The September event could also include updates to Apple’s smartwatch lineup.

The company is also rumoured to be preparing new AirPods Pro models. One of the more unusual reports is that future AirPods could include cameras, potentially allowing them to work with Apple’s Visual Intelligence features to understand objects and surroundings.

However, these details remain based on reports and leaks until Apple officially announces the products.