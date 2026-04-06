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iPhone 18 Pro leaks are finally here - And Apple might be planning bigger changes than anyone expected

iPhone 18 Pro leaks are finally here – And Apple might be planning bigger changes than anyone expected

Leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro hint at major upgrades in performance, camera and design, generating excitement among Apple fans ahead of its expected launch next year.

iphone 18 pro leaks

Leaks on Apple’s next flagship device are flooding in months before its release. From rumored spec bumps to performance upgrades and notable camera improvements, iPhone 18 Pro appears to be Apple’s strongest contender yet. On the downside, iPhone fans should expect some of their favorite classic colors to be missing again.

Release Date: iPhone 18 Series Likely Launching in September 2026

Leaks show the iPhone 18 Pro series launching in September 2026 as per Apple’s yearly schedule. iPhone 18 Standard variant to launch later than Pro models, surprising change from Apple’s history

Design: Shrinking Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro; No Major Design Changes Expected

Apple could be keeping the iPhone design similar to last year’s model with a few improvements.

Smaller Dynamic Island expected on iPhone 18 Pro

Face ID elements might shift below the screen

Premium design language will likely remain largely unchanged

iPhone 18 Pro design will likely be recognizable with slight improvements

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Chipset: iPhone 18 Pro Devices Rumored to Come with an A20 Pro Chip

Industry insiders claim that the iPhone 18 Pro series will come with major improvements under the hood.

iPhone 18 Pro to be powered by new A20 Pro Chip

Manufactured on a 2nm process for higher efficiency and speed

Chipset to deliver better AI processing and battery life

This means you can expect a significantly faster phone with better battery life.

Camera: Massive Improvements Expected for iPhone 18 Pro Cameras

It won’t be all under the hood as the iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to sport impressive camera upgrades.

Triple 48MP camera setup on iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone may include variable aperture technology

More control over Depth and low-light photo features

Give these upgrades, Apple is moving forward with bringing DSLR features to smartphones.

Battery life, Connectivity, and More for iPhone 18 Series

Here are some more improvements Apple could be working on:

iPhone 18 Pro Max to have a larger battery

New C2 modem will be included for improved connectivity

Expected to allow better wireless connectivity and satellite services

Apple could be looking to improve your daily smartphone experience with better battery life and connectivity.

Pricing for iPhone 18 Series in India

Rumors show iPhone 18 Pro series pricing to be similar to current generation iPhone Pros.

Price could start from ₹1,50,000+ in India

Storage increments will likely increase price of Pro Max model

Colors Expected on iPhone 18 Pro Devices

Fans of Apple’s classic black hue might be sorely disappointed.

Leak suggets iPhone 18 Pro may not come in black

New color could include Dark Red

Other colors will likely be premium hues

iPhone 18 Pro Bottom Line

While the iPhone 18 Pro series might not offer any groundbreaking redesigns, it looks to be a powerhouse of improvements. From a faster chipset to an improved camera setup and design language, the iPhone continues to become more powerful each year without any dramatic changes.

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